Power outage in Tehachapi affecting 11,000 homes, businesses; all TUSD schools closed

UPDATE 5:52 a.m.— Tehachapi Unified School District has closed all of their schools for the day “in the best interest of student and staff safety.” Over 11,000 homes and businesses are now affected by the power outage.

UPDATE 5:48 a.m. — Valley Oaks Charter School in Tehachapi has closed both campuses until power is restored.

Update as of 5:36 a.m.— According to Southern California Edison, over 5,000 customers in Tehachapi have been affected by multiple power outages.

The utility website was last updated at 3:58 a.m. on Wednesday.

So Cal Edison said they are evaluating the problem. It is unknown when the power will be restored.

For updates on the outage, visit here.