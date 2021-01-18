Outlets at Tejon give $5K to local nonprofits over holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Outlets at Tejon has announced that it donated a total of $5,000 to Kern County nonprofits over the holiday season.

In the month-long $3,000 Holiday of Wishes giveaway, a shopper was chosen each day in December to receive an item from their holiday wish list and had the chance to choose one of three featured charities to receive a $100 donation.

The three organizations were the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern, the Wounded Heroes Fund and the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County.



In addition, each of the nonprofits decorated a storefront window at the Outlets at Tejon. Shoppers and charity supporters voted via social media for their favorite window.

The organization with the most votes, the Alzheimer’s Association, received a $1,000 donation and the other two nonprofits received $500 donations. With the Holiday of Wishes giveaway and the storefront decoration competition, the Outlets at Tejon donated a total of $5,000.

“We are always happy to be able to help local nonprofits who consistently give so much to our community,” said Marketing Director Rebecca Swiggum.