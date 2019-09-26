Ordinance would allow county health officials to shut down illegal food vendors

Food and containers recovered by county health officials from an illegal food vendor. Courtesy of the Kern County Public Health Services Dept.

County health officials are looking to implement tougher restrictions on unlicensed food vendors amid growing complaints from legal business owners.

During its morning meeting on Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a request by the Public Health Services department to set an Oct. 22 public hearing on an ordinance amendment that would allow the county to impound equipment and impose fines on violators.

“All of our efforts don’t seem to be making a difference, so we’re trying to make a change,” said Public Information Officer Michelle Corson. “We feel this is the right thing to do.”

Food and containers recovered by county health officials from an illegal food vendor.

The county doesn’t plan to take vendor equipment right away. Illegal vendors must have had at least two citations within a two-year period before their equipment can be impounded.

Under the proposed amendment, the county would also be able to fine illegal vendors $250 for a first citation. It jumps up to $500 for a second citation in a one-year period and $1,000 if there’s a third citation within a year.

There are no fines under the existing ordinance, Corson said. Instead, county inspectors have the ability to take food away if it appears to be a health hazard, issue a citation and request that a vendor discontinue sales.

However, Corson said those steps often aren’t enough to stop some unpermitted vendors from operating or convince them to apply for a permit.

“We aren’t able to stop them from operating or moving somewhere else. It’s difficult for us to track all of this movement,” she said. “It’s been a very challenging situation for us.”

With this new amendment, however, that could all change.

“We would be able to shut them down,” she said. “It’s a more severe penalty. We hope that will make a difference.”

Food and equipment used by an illegal food vendor.

The county decided to pursue an amendment after a revised ordinance allowing the county to impound equipment was recommended in a report by the Kern County Grand Jury earlier this year.

The decision was also impacted by the fact that KCPH has been receiving increasing complaints about unpermitted food vendors and the unsafe conditions, such as food being held at inappropriate temperatures and a lack of handwashing facilities.

“Business owners are really driving this. We’re responding to our business owners who are operating safely and legally,” Corson said. “The industry as a whole is being harmed by these vendors.”

Norma Diaz, owner of La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream Inc., spoke at Tuesday’s board meeting in favor of the amended ordinance.

“I believe it’s way past time to take back the public health of our communities and to help our legal businesses thrive as they should be able to,” she said. “This ordinance is a long time coming.”

Diaz said she sees illegal fruit vendors and taco stands all the time while driving through town, which she believes hurts the business of legal owners like herself and takes revenue from the city and county.

“All (the county) has been allowed to do is give a slap on the wrist and make them aware that cannot be doing that without a proper license,” she said. “Health inspectors out enforcing the laws are getting laughed at and disrespected, knowing they can’t do anything else except throw some food away.”

Diaz said she believes that if the board approves the amended ordinance, the county would be taking an important step in dealing with this problem.

“The proposed ordinance will help us get started down this road to recovery once and for all,” she said. “Literally, the health of Bakersfield and Kern County are at risk.”

Corson said the Board of Supervisors will likely consider approving the amended ordinance the same day as the hearing next month. If approved, the changes are expected to go into effect within 30 days.