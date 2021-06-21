Ordinance allowing e-bikes on Kern River Parkway Trail fails to pass

In this photo taken Wednesday, May 15, 2019, electric bicycles are lined-up outside Rad Power Bikes in Seattle, where the bicycle company said that they will absorb 100% of any tariff on their Chinese-made bicycles. From airplanes made by Boeing to apples, cherries and wheat grown by farmers, no other state is more dependent on international trade than Washington. As the tariff disputes escalate, small factories are closing and manufacturing behemoths like Boeing are increasingly worried about access to crucial Asian markets that have helped propel the state’s booming economy. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An ordinance allowing e-bikes on the Kern River Parkway Trail failed to garner enough support.

Today, the city’s Legislative and Litigation Committee voted 1-1, with Councilman Chris Parlier absent, against allowing e-bikes and motorized scooters on the path. Councilman Andrae Gonzales voted in favor of amend the city’s municipal code to allow for such uses while Councilman Ken Weir voted against.

Councilman Weir and many community members expressed concerns for the safety of people walking the trail as well as those who use the equestrian trail.

In March, the committee had voted 2-1 directing staff to bring back a proposed ordinance addressing the use of e-bikes.