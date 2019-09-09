Orange County homicide suspect arrested in East Bakersfield

The Kern County Sheriff’s office helped Orange County investigators arrest a homicide suspect in East Bakersfield on Sunday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the man is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened at a motel in Stanton on August 26.

On Sunday morning a KCSO swat team helped investigators arrest the suspect after a standoff at Haley and Flower streets.

They released a statement thanking Sheriff Donny Youngblood:

“We are grateful for Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and his personnel for their assistance with the apprehension of this murder suspect,” said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes. “Their tactical teams, working in concert with our investigative details on scene, were able to make this arrest safely while minimizing risk to the public. Both of our counties are safer tonight with this dangerous suspect in custody.”

The man will not be identified until he is booked into the Orange County jail, according to the sheriff’s office.