Optimal Hospice Bakersfield Light up a Life tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Tree of Life will be shining bright as Optimal Hospice hosts its annual Light up a Life Celebration.

The event includes a personal reflection by a hospice family member, the reading of the memorial names by hospice staff & volunteers, candle lighting, and the lighting of the Tree of Life.

The Tree of Life will be adorned with ornaments which can be purchased in memory of loved ones and friends.

The Celebration is free to attend and open to everyone, not just those touched by hospice care. It will be held at Bakersfield RV Resort/Crest Bar and Grill at 5025 Wible Road on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about purchasing an ornament in honor of your loved one, visit www.OptimalHospiceFoundation.com or call 716-8000.

If you can't attend the Light up a Life event in Bakersfield, there are several others hosted around Kern County:

Optimal Hospice Foundation Light Up A Life - Tehachapi

Sat, Dec 8, 3:00pm

Tehachapi Senior Center, Tehachapi, CA

Free

Optimal Hospice Foundation Light Up A Life - Kern River Valley

Sun, Dec 9, 5:00pm

Circle Park, Kernville, CA

Free

Optimal Hospice Foundation Light Up A Life - Taft

Thu, Dec 13, 6:00pm

The Historic Fort, Taft, CA

Free