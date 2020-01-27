Opening statements begin in Derek Connell murder trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Opening statements began in Kern County Superior Court this morning in the trial of Derek Connell, who has been charged with two counts of murder.

Connell, 32, is accused of gunning down his mother, Kim Higginbotham, and stepfather, Christopher Tare Higginbotham, both 48, on April 30, 2016, at their home Lily Pad Court. Police said in court filings that Connell used FaceTime to send video of the bodies to a relative outside the country and told the relative he found the couple dead upon entering the home.

It appeared bleach had been poured on the body of Christopher Tare Higginbotham in an effort to clean up, according to the documents.

Interviewed by Bakersfield police detectives, Connell said he’s responsible for the killings but doesn’t remember what happened.

Investigators seized two shotguns, five handguns and seven rifles from the home. Connell said the guns belonged to his stepfather, according to the documents.

Kim Higginbotham was a 16-year teacher with the Delano Union School District and one of four kindergarten teachers at Princeton Street Elementary School in Delano. Christopher Higginbotham worked for Chevron Global Power at the Bakersfield Kern River Cogen, a co-generation power plant.

Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman has said Connell suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and an array of medical and mental conditions stemming from his years serving overseas in the U.S. Army. Connell served from 2005 to 2008 and was less than honorably discharged due to an incident involving alcohol, according to court documents.