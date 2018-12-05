Open Your Heart Paint Night

WASHINGTON (AP) — Activists hoping to defeat House Democrats in next year's primary elections with more progressive and diverse challengers are assessing how to cope with unintended consequences of their 2018 success, even as they hunt for their next Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez .

Ocasio-Cortez, of course, is the 29-year-old bartender who last year upset the No. 4 House Democrat in a New York City primary and became one of this Congress' most buzzy and even influential figures. Her startling victory sent shivers through incumbents and has helped galvanize liberals eager for more fresh Democratic faces in 2020.