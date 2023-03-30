BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Social media threats of violence targeted Garces Memorial High School and St. Francis School Wednesday, according to the Diocese of Fresno.

According to a letter sent to parents, Bakersfield police were contacted, and filed a report, as soon as staff and faculty learned of the online threat targeting the Catholic schools. All diocesan schools in Bakersfield are on high alert, the letter stated.

“Any threat to student safety is handled with urgency and care by diocesan and school staff. All diocesan schools in the area have been placed on high alert. Our diligent and trusted staff members are trained to monitor for suspicious activity and are prepared to activate an action plan, should any violence occur on campus,” director of communications for the district, Chandler Martinez said.

The Office of Education and the Bakersfield Catholic schools are working with law enforcement to monitor situation closely and would have extra security on Thursday, the release said.