One year since Baylee Despot’s disappearance, her mother pleads for help to locate her

It has now been one year since Baylee Despot disappeared.

Despot was just 20 years old when she went missing on April 25, 2018.

It was just a few weeks after 38-year-old James Kulstad was shot and killed in Southwest Bakersfield, and one month after one of his friends, Micah Holsonbake, went missing.

Holsonbake’s arm has since been found in the Kern River.

Despot knew both Holsonbake and Kulstad.

The three mothers have since joined together calling for answers.

Despot’s mother, Jane Parrent, posted a video on Facebook, pleading for people to come forward.

Parrent also spent the afternoon laying painted rocks around Bakersfield in her memory.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.