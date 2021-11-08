One year from general election, Newsom’s future is bright

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, November 8, marks one year until 2022’s general election.

Here in California, all eyes will be on governor Gavin Newsom, who must once again defeat challengers after beating a recall effort two months ago.

After months of campaigning and nearly half a billion dollars spent by the state and candidates, final recall results are in and nothing much changed. Newsom won the recall election in nearly exactly the same fashion as his first gubernatorial victory.

Republican Larry Elder emerged at the top of the recall field, although it’s unclear if he’ll run again in 2022.

What is clear, though, is Newsom’s standing as the clear favorite next year. According to a recent UC Berkeley poll, Newsom leads likely Republican challengers by more than 20 points individually — though there may be some concern after last week, when Republicans outperformed expectations in governor’s races in New Jersey and Virginia.

Representative races, meanwhile, will be affected by the current statewide redistricting process. A state committee is expected to release its first official preliminary maps on Wednesday.