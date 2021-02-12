One wounded in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in east Bakersfield on Friday.

The shooting happened on Niles and Williams streets near Dollar General. According to BPD the victim was taken to a hospital with a moderate wound and is now stable. The department said there is no suspect information to release at this time.

Anyone with information that can help investigators can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.