DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck was laying on its side at the intersection of Driver Road and 9th Avenue in Delano, according to CHP.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials confirmed an 20-year-old man from Delano was driving the Honda Ridgeline east on 9th Avenue toward Driver Road at an unknown speed.

Robert Ochoa, 25, the driver of the box truck, was driving south on Driver Road at around 55 miles per hour.

Officials said the driver of the Honda did not stop at a stop sign and crashed into the right side of the box truck.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Ochoa sustained minor injuries and was transported to Adventist Health Hospital in Delano, CHP said. His current condition is unknown. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to officials.

The identity of the man killed has not been released yet.

The use of drugs or alcohol in this crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol, Bakersfield Area, at (661) 396-6600.