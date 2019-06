BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was arrested for driving under the influence on Friday during a DUI checkpoint held by the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say they screened 1167 vehicles in the 3000 block of New Stine Road Friday between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

According to BPD, one driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, six drivers were cited for driving without a license and four were found driving on a suspended license.