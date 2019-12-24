One-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer discussed his issue priorities Monday during an exclusive interview with KGET 17 News.

“I’m running for president because we have a broken government,” Steyer told 17’s Eytan Wallace. The government, Steyer said, has “been run by corporations. If we’re going to get any of the progressive policies that I think everyone in this country wants, we’re going to have take back this government and go back to a government of, by, and for the people.”

A self-described political outsider, Steyer lives in San Francisco where he made his money as a hedge fund manager. In 2013, he founded what was then known as NextGen Climate, today called NextGen America — a non-profit dedicated to climate action. Now, he wants to act on climate from the oval office.

“My number one priority is climate. There’s no question we actually have to deal with this and use the emergency powers of the president. If you want to talk about climate and do it the right way, you have to start with environmental justice. You have to start in the communities where you can’t breath the air safely or drink the water that comes out of the tap.”

On homelessness, Steyer said his plan would double the amount of funds the federal government allocates to homeless services and affordable housing, but he says that is just a start.

I’m from California. We are the center of homelessness in this country…I realize it starts with a roof over someone’s head, but we have to include the wrap-around services including mental health services and support so that people can get back on their feet.”

With regard to oil and energy, Steyer said he believes California and the nation need to transition to renewable sources. He addressed those who work in Kern’s oil economy.

“As we move towards a clean-energy economy, there are going to be declining industries,” Steyer said. “What I have said is under no circumstances will we solve our climate problem on the backs of people in those industries. So I have set aside $50 billion so they are held harmless in terms of pay and benefits.”

“We’re going to have re-build this country, we’re going to create millions and millions of good-paying union jobs. What we need to make sure is if people in Kern county are in a declining industry, they’re at the front of the line for good-paying union jobs as we re-build this country.”

Steyer says he plans to make a visit to Fresno later this month.

*KGET invites all candidates from both sides of the aisle to share why they deserve your vote.