BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man has been identified as one of two people killed Sunday in a shooting in south Bakersfield.

Coroner’s officials say Emilio Diaz Chavez, 30, was shot dead around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Fairview Avenue.

Another shooting victim, a woman, was found dead in Rexland Acres Park.

Deputies said there is no suspect information other than bystanders reported seeing a white sedan fleeing the area shortly after the shooting.