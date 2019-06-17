One man dies in solo-vehicle crash in East Bakersfield

by: Lia Yoakum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash turned deadly in east Bakersfield early Sunday afternoon.

According to BPD, the accident happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of East Truxtun and Beale Avenues.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and came to rest right below the overpass.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was the only person in the car.

BPD confirmed the man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were involved.

Officers say speed does appear to be a factor in the crash.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

