One man dead following shooting in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ShotSpotter activation led police to a man dead in East Bakersfield.
According to BPD, they got the call just after 10:20 p.m. for a shooting in the 1500 block of Oregon Street.
As police arrived, they found a man in his late 30s dead on the roadway near the north alley of Oregon and Brown Streets.
BPD has not said if the shooting was gang-related.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Anyone with information on this case call Detective Esguerra 326-8670, or BPD at 327-7111.