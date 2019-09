A person was injured in a crash in northwest Bakersfield on Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 6:59 p.m., a black BMW collided with an unknown vehicle in the area of Meacham Road and Verdugo Lane, causing one of the vehicles to hit a nearby traffic light. One of the drivers sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene.

CHP said one of the drivers was arrested for driving under the influence.