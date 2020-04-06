One dead, one arrested in DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a DUI crash that killed one person early Monday morning.

At around 3:46 a.m., BPD officers were called to the 3300 block of East Panama Lane regarding an injury traffic collision.

The investigation revealed a Toyota and Audi were both traveling westbound on East Panama Lane, according to Bakersfield Police. The Toyota was struck from behind by the Audi, causing the Toyota to roll over.

The driver in the Toyota died at the scene, says BPD.

Police identified the driver of the Audi as 25-year-old Fashawn Pearson of Bakersfield. Officers found Pearson to be driving under the influence. He was arrested for DUI resulting in death and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.