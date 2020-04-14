One dead in Oildale fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was found dead after firefighters extinguished a blaze that tore through a mobile home in Oildale Monday evening.

Firefighters arrived within minutes after the blaze was reported at 8:22 p.m. in the area of Tee and Eagle Lanes, according to Kern County Fire Department. Initial reports indicated at least one person remained inside the home.

After bringing the fire under control, the home was searched and a body found, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the department’s arson unit.

The incident marked the second time within 24 hours where someone died in a mobile home fire. On Sunday morning, Joseph Elton Johnson, 46, was found dead after a fire erupted in a mobile home on Roberts Lane, authorities said.

To help prevent similar incidents, firefighters are reminding residents to develop and practice a fire escape plan, keep combustible items at least 3 feet away from open flames and heaters and install and regularly test smoke alarms.