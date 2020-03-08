One dead, at least 17 injured in shootout at Cleveland motorcycle club party

(NBC NEWS) — One person died and at least 17 others were injured after a shooting Saturday night in Cleveland, Ohio, at a party thrown by multiple motorcycle clubs.

Cleveland Police responded to a call just before midnight Saturday where they found multiple people shot, according to a statement provided to NBC News. The injuries were varying in degree, and victims were brought to nearby hospitals.

The shooting happened after a fight broke out a party being held by multiple motorcycle clubs, police said. The fight was between two clubs and the shots were first fired as people were being escorted out of the party. People thrown out of the party returned to the private club during the shooting to exchange gunfire, Cleveland.com reported.

It is not immediately clear how many shots were fired, or why the fight broke out. Cleveland police said there were multiple shooters involved, but did not specify how many people fired their guns and if arrests had been made. The man killed in the fight has not been identified by authorities