One confirmed dead after tour bus with crews members from Josh Turner concert crashes near Shandon

SHANDON (KSBY) — CAL Fire SLO says a tour bus from the Josh Turner concert at Vina Robles Amphitheater Wednesday night crashed off of Highway 46 near Shandon.

Fire officials say the people on the tour bus included members of Josh Turner’s band crew. First responders say Josh Turner, or any of the musicians were not involved in the crash.

Firefighters are on scene with rope systems to help get the patients up the 100 foot embankment.

One person is confirmed dead. Six patients are being taken to local hospitals, one is being flown to a trauma center in Northern California.

Both eastbound lanes of Highway 46 are closed.

(UPDATE: 2:00 a.m.) – CAL Fire SLO says one person is dead and seven others are injured after a tour bus crashed near Shandon Wednesday night.

Fire officials say two patients suffered major injuries and five patients suffered moderate injuries.

Cal Fire SLO, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies, and CHP responded to the crash. Multiple helicopters were dispatched and 5 ambulances were on scene.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies and CHP officers responded to a fatal tour bus crash late Wednesday night.

The crash happened at around 11:45 p.m. on Highway 46 near Mcmillan Canyon.

Sheriff officials say at least one person is confirmed dead, and multiple other patients suffered major injuries.

Officials say the tour bus drove off the road and went down a 50 foot embankment.

The number of people involved in the crash has not been confirmed.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.