One arrested for allegedly illegal gaming

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Friday night after police found an illegal game facility.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 10:10 p.m, officers a search warrant at 1114 Niles Street and confiscated two large “fish” gaming tables, two arcade style games, 11 computers, and over $1,000.

22-year-old Hector Ceja-Tapia was arrested and into the Kern County Jail for possession of illegal gaming devices, and maintaining an illegal gaming facility, that’s according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.