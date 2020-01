Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing operation between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

During the operation, nine citations were issued.

A car was also impounded for exhibition of speed and a person was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

According to BPD, additional street racing enforcement operations are planned for the next several weeks.