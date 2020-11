Supporters of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden (obscured) wave flags and hand out information to arriving voters outside an early voting polling station in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department, which had prepared for the possibility of Election Day disturbances, reported no violence Tuesday– with one exception.

A man was arrested outside a polling station at 800 H Street at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday, according to BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair.

The suspect was reportedly intoxicated and trying to start a fight, Pair said. No further information was immediately available.