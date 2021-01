BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Old Navy and Ulta stores are both set to open in the Northwest Promenade off Rosedale Highway soon.

Ulta has a sign out front saying it’s planning to open on Jan. 24. While Old Navy hasn’t given a specific date, the company has a banner that says it will open during the winter. The banner also says Old Navy is hiring for the new location.

Those interested in applying for a job can click here.