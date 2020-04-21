Oil drop continues, although benchmark crude escapes negative territory

An oil rig stands against the setting sun in Midland, Texas on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

A day after oil prices hit a historic low, falling into negative numbers, things were mixed this morning, improving on some fronts, worsening on others.

West Texas intermediate, the nation’s benchmark crude, opened at negative-$14 a barrel, up from a bizarre low of less than negative-$37 a barrel at one point Monday.

Last we checked this morning WTI was up to $4.18 a barrel, a 140 percent increase from its opening price.

But the price of Chevron’s Midway Sunset crude hit what for it was an all-time low — $12.86 a barrel, a 5 percent drop from Monday’s already-miserable price.

And Brent crude, which the County of Kern uses to establish oil field property tax levels, was down 28 percent to $18.82 but fluctuating wildly.

It’s all due to plummeting demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. No

one is driving their cars and increased commercial truck activity is not making up for it. Refineries and oil storage facilities are full and can’t take any more product.

Cathy Reheis of the Western States Petroleum Association, says these circumstances are unprecedented.

“I’ve never seen the industry get hit from both sides of the business at once,” Reheis said. “So not only are we having the global oil price issue on the production side. But then on the refining side we have complete demand destruction.

“So, obviously, people aren’t using the product — so we can’t produce it, we can’t store it, we can’t sell it, so we’re basically boxed in on both sides. I’ve never seen it. Never seen this, ever.”

Kern relies on oil production not only for thousands of jobs but for its property tax base as well .

The good news is that the county doesn’t establish property tax values until Jan. 1, so the price still has time to rebound.

“A lot can change in seven and a half months, but oil accounts for currently 16 percent of our assessment roll,” said Jon Lifquist, the Kern County Assessor-Recorder. “So if oil continues to slow, it’s going to have a huge impact on our assessment roll. But we’re seeing hits to the economy everywhere right now, so that could have an impact as well.”