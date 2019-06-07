‘Oil Can Do It’ food drive, benefiting the Gleaners

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual summer long food drive “Oil Can Do It” is underway, benefiting the Golden Empire Gleaners when donations are needed the most.

The public was invited to donate food and funds at Friday’s kick-off event and buy breakfast burritos for $5.

The Gleaners are a non-profit that takes in food that could have been tossed out by super markets and gives it to families in need.

The event raised $3,000 from burrito sales and one ton of food was donated, which is 2,000 pounds.

Following the fundraiser, local oil companies Chevron, Aera, CRC and API will compete throughout the summer for bragging rights as the top “Oil Can Do It” organization that donated the most food and funds.

Last year, they collected 356,327 pounds of food.

This year’s goal is 380,000 pounds of food.