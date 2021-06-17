OhmConnect giving away movie tickets to help residents stay cool, save energy amid today’s Flex Alert

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — OhmConnect is giving away 1,000 free Regal Cinemas movie tickets today to help residents stay cool and save energy during tonight’s Flex Alert.

The state issued a Flex Alert for today between 5-10 p.m. due to a heat wave and “dangerously hot conditions” of up to 112 degrees in the Central Valley. The alert calls on residents to cut back energy use to reduce strain on the state’s power grid.

With the free tickets, residents can relax in a cool movie theater until the threat to the grid passes.

To claim a free ticket while supplies last, click here. There is a limit of two tickets per household.

Bakersfield’s Regal Cinemas is located at 9000 Ming Ave. in The Marketplace.