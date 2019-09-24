Officials confirm city impacted by Click2Gov data breach

Bakersfield was one of eight cities in the country affected by a Click2Gov data breach last year, according to the city.

The city said in a statement recently released to the media that officials were made aware that the city was impacted by a breach of the third-party payment software system last November. The breach was only through the Click2Gov platform and didn’t affect city-owned or maintained servers or equipment, the city said.

“Safeguarding financial information is the City’s highest priority. The city takes cyber-security very seriously and works daily to ensure all online systems are secured to the highest extent possible,” said Public Information Officer Joe Conroy.

Conroy said the city is working with CentralSquare, parent company of Click2Gov, to determine the scope of the breach.

“An investigation is currently ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the city will notify all potentially impacted parties as required by law,” the statement said.

Conroy said the city is taking steps to end its use of the Click2Gov software and implement a new, more secure payment system within the next month.

