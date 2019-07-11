Officers identified in Tuesday’s OIS

The two officers involved in the shooting on Tuesday have been identified.

Matthew Aquino and Louis Rodriguez were the two officers involved in the shooting that killed Anthony James Gonzales, 36, of Bakersfield, according to police.

Early Tuesday morning the Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Nelson Street regarding a domestic violence incident. When officers arrived, they came into contact with the Gonzales at the front of the residence when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Both Aquino and Rodriguez fired their weapons during the shooting. They were both placed on administrative leave pending review by the critical incident review board.

Officers Aquino and Rodriguez have been employed with the Bakersfield Police Department for over seven years and this is their first officer-involved shooting. This is still an ongoing investigation and will update as we get more information.