Officers celebrated at annual MADD Awards luncheon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving say Kern County has a problem and it’s not getting better.

The group says local law enforcement made nearly 4,400 DUI arrests last year.

According to the latest data from the Office of Traffic Safety, Kern has seen a similar number of arrests every year since 2014.

And on Wednesday, MADD celebrated officers who made the arrests at the Annual MADD Awards luncheon.

It took place at Hodel’s Country Dining.

Men and women from different agencies, plus community members, received awards for their work.

Carla Pearson, with MADD, praised them for making the streets safer.

Her son was killed in 2002.

Among the awards given out, Officer Robert Tyo, who made over 220 arrests last year, making him the top DUI arresting officer of Kern County.

MADD will host a walk and run Sept. 28, at the Park at River Walk, to continue to raise awareness of what families have lost to drunk driving.