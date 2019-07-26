Officer recovering after inmate attack at Soledad prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer is recovering after being attacked by a convicted murderer Friday at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad, officials said.

CDCR officials said the attack happened when an unnamed officer was escorting an inmate to his cell and was attacked by the inmate.

Officials identified the inmate as 36-year-old Michael Ellison. Ellison is serving a prison sentence for second-degree murder and has been incarcerated in Soledad since 2004. Officials said Ellison is currently on trial for the killing of another inmate.

In a release, officials say Ellison attacked the officer with a makeshift weapon, lacerating his forehead, right thigh and left hand. The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Staff were able to stop the attack by using physical force and pepper spray. The officer was treated for exposure to the pepper spray.

Officers said the inmate was not injured and was taken to Salinas Valley State Prison.