Officer Involved Shooting leaves young officer dead in Sacramento

An Officer Involved Shooting in Sacramento has ended tragically with a young officer dead.

Sacramento Police Officer, 26-year-old Tara O’Sullivan, was responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home when a man with a rifle shot and killed her late Wednesday.

The man then barricaded himself inside the home, firing at officers several times as they tried to reach O’Sullivan who laid just outside the home.

It took officers 45 minuets to get to her and take her to the hospital.

Her collegues gathered outside the UC Davis Medical Center Wednesday evening as they awaited news while O’Sullivan was in surgery.

Early Thursday morning, Deputy Police Chief Dave Peletta announced O’Sullivan had died.

O’Sullivan graduated from the academy in December 2018 and was just about to wrap up her training to begin patrolling on her own in a few weeks. Her colleagues are remembering her as a dedicated officer and role model.

After several hours of negotiating with the suspect, Sacramento Police have confirmed that he has surrendered and was safely taken into custody.

The Bakersfield Police Department have shared on Facebook in part, “We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with SPD and the family of Officer Tara O’Sullivan. Rest easy sister, we have the watch from here.”