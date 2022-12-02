Update: KCSO has confirmed the suspect was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Locust Street.

Rosamond, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sherriff’s Office has confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred in Rosamond early Friday morning.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to report of a man checking car door handles at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park in Rosamond just after 3:30 a.m.

Deputies say they located the suspect on Diamond Street, just east of Sierra Highway and tried to make contact but the suspect fled. A short time later, deputies spotted the man in an nearby alley on Locust Street and that’s when the shooting occurred, according to a news release.

According to KTLA, a KCSO deputy was shot in the upper torso and was transported to a nearby hospital. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.