Officer-involved shooting in Mojave leaves one man dead

KCSO Kern County Sheriff's Office logo kcso

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) –– An officer-involved shooting kills a man in Mojave after an altercation Saturday morning.

At approximately 11:36 a.m., the Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a report of a man refusing to leave the Family Dollar in the 2300 block of Highway 58.

According to KSCO, deputies arrived and contacted the man. During the interaction, the subject became combative and a physical altercation took place between the man and responding deputies.

An officer-involved shooting ensued.

Deputies said they and responding paramedics performed life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As for deputies, they sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.

