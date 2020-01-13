Off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detective killed after helping someone cross the street

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) – An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detective was killed Sunday after helping someone cross the street.

Authorities say 41-year-old Amber Leist was driving when she noticed someone trying to cross the street had fallen. Leist got out to help that person and while she was walking back to her car, she was hit by a car.

Officials say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Investigators say the crash was an accident.

Leist was a 12 year veteran of the sheriff’s department and leaves behind two sons.