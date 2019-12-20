Off-duty BPD officer falls asleep in empty movie theater with loaded gun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local movie theater was evacuated Thursday night after police say they discovered a man sleeping with a gun on his lap. The man has been identified as off-duty Bakersfield Police officer, Douglas Barrier, 29.

BPD says they responded to the Studio Movie Grill on Calloway Drive about a man sleeping in an empty movie theater with a gun on his lap. When they made contact with Barrier they discovered he was under the influence of alcohol and had a loaded gun.

As a precaution police evacuated moviegoers as they arrested Barrier on suspicion of public intoxication. Once police secured the scene moviegoers were allowed back in shortly after.

BPD says Barrier is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

