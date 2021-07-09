Of the 3 new downtown restaurants coming to The Mark, one now has an identity: Cask Strength Bar & Kitchen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The owner of a 19th century building in downtown Bakersfield that has housed everything from horse stables to a gentlemen’s club of questionable reputation has announced its latest incarnation.

The building that was previously the home of the Mark restaurant, at 19th and H, is in the process of carving out three new restaurants.

And one of those restaurants — which will reside in what was the Mark’s banquet room — has been branded. Owner Bryan Oberg says his whiskey bar restaurant will be known as Cask Strength Bar and Kitchen.

In a post on the Mark’s Facebook page, Oberg wrote, “We can’t wait to reopen this summer with our new brand. We will be in the same building, just one door west of our old entrance.”

He indicated that Mark’s old spot next door has a new neighbor whose identity he will be announcing soon.

The $750,000 renovation project will eventually produce three eateries, including the most visible and architecturally intriguing, a restaurant that will open onto H Street, catty-corner from the Padre.