October Classic returning at Kern County Raceway next week

The Kern County Raceway will host the annual October Classic next week.

The event will be held on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at 13500 Raceway Blvd. and will include the two top touring series in the western U.S.:the Spears Southwest Tour Series and the NASCAR K & N Pro Series West.

Tickets are $25 for adults, while kids 6 to 15 years old can get in for $18. Kids under 5 are free. There are also discounts for seniors and active military members. Reserved seating costs $30.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit kernraceway.com.