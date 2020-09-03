Obama weighs in on Valadao claim the two worked together

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The office of former President Barack Obama is pushing back after 21st Congressional District candidate David Valadao used the former president’s name in a campaign ad that touted Valadao’s work with Obama.

In the ad, a narrator states Valadao, a Republican former three term Congressman challenging incumbent Democratic Congressman TJ Cox this November, “worked with President Obama to bring more water to the central valley, made healthcare more accessible, and stood up to his own party to reform immigration and protect dreamers.”

However, Katie Hill, communication’s director for Obama’s office, disputed the ad.

“We strongly condemn David Valadao for resorting to distortion to falsely suggest President Obama’s support – especially given that President Obama has endorsed his opponent, TJ Cox,” Hill wrote in a statement.

“Valadao typically opposed president Obama’s policies, even voting to repeal Obamacare and rip health care away from thousands of people in the central valley while turning his back on dreamers,” the statement continued.

An official with the Valadao for Congress campaign acknowledged Obama endorsed Cox, adding Valadao and the former president did not see eye to eye on many issues, but worked together on several pieces of legislation.

In a statement, Valadao for Congress Campaign Manager Andrew Renteria said “David is proud of his bipartisan record in Congress and while he didn’t always agree with President Obama or President Trump on every issue, he always worked to find common ground when it was good for the valley. As these campaign season attacks demonstrate, Washington D.C. suffers from a lack of compromise, not too much of it.”

Wednesday marked 62 days until Election Day, Nov. 3.