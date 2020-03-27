Nurses Assn. concerned about cross contamination from same masks worn around different beds

California nurses have gone public with demands that they be provided the personal protective equipment that Cal-OSHA and the highly contagious nature of the COVID-19 virus demand.

Sandy Reding, a Bakersfield surgery nurse who is on the board of the California Nurses Association and a vice president of National Nurses United, issued a plea Friday for hospitals in Bakersfield and across the state to issue a sufficient number of masks. Nurses require several per day, Reding said, because of the risk of cross contamination as they move from patient room to patient room.

“We want to make sure that nurses that are on the COVID-19 units, or if they’re taking care of COVID-19 or rule-out patients, care that they get the N95 mask or the PAPR (powered air-purifying respirator). We also want to make sure ER nurses are safe, and ICU nurses.

“We also have contract language that states that a task force should be formed with frontline workers as well. So we want to make sure that we ensure that that task force is up and running, so that you can get the input much needed input from nurses,” Reding said.



Reding also urged residents to take all recommended precautions.

“This is very emotional because we want to make sure that all of our community is taken care of, that people stay indoors to help prevent the spread, and that nurses get the proper PPE that we need,” she said.

KGET reached out to Dignity Health and Adventist Health Bakersfield but as of 4:30 p.m. had not received a response.