Northbound I-5 closed near Gorman due to 1,000-gallon asphalt spill

GORMAN, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound Interstate 5 is closed just south of Gorman due to an asphalt spill.

Caltrans said all lanes are blocked on northbound I-5 at Highway 138 have been blocked after a semi truck spilled around 1,000 gallons of asphalt. Traffic has been diverted to eastbound Highway 138 then to Gorman Post Road. Traffic may then either turn back onto westbound 138 or take Gorman Post Road back to northbound I-5.

It is unknown at this time how long the I-5 will be closed. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.