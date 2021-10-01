Northbound Highway 99 closed between Pacheco Rd., Belle Terrace for person standing on overpass

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – An incident involving a person standing on an overpass at Belle Terrace has caused a major traffic delay on northbound Highway 99 since it began Thursday evening.

According to California Highway Patrol, the northbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed between Pacheco Road and Belle Terrace. Traffic is being diverted at White Lane.

The incident began shortly after 9 p.m. with reports of a person on the wrong side of the fence on the overpass at Ming Avenue, CHP says.

Los Angeles County firefighters were headed to the scene to assist.

It’s unclear when the traffic will be cleared, according to CHP. You’re asked to avoid the area.