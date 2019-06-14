North High School staffer accused of sexual misconduct resigns

The North High School staffer accused of sexual misconduct with several students has resigned.

Edwin Rodriguez faces two dozen counts for alleged lewd acts with minors. Rodriguez and North High School are also being sued by families who say their children were ignored when they brought concerns to administrators.

Rodriguez was placed on leave last year, but the Kern High School District confirmed he and his wife, Josie Rodriguez, resigned from their jobs last month. Rodriguez is due back in court July 16th.