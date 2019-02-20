North High School equipment manager arrested for sexual misconduct

North High School’s equipment manager Edwin Rodriguez has been arrested and faces multiple felony charges, including several counts of lewd and lascivious acts with minors of 14 to 15 years of age.

Rodriguez, 40, was arrested yesterday by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for three felony counts of exhibiting harmful matter to a minor, eight felony counts of lewd or lascivious act with a child of 14 to 15 years of age, 12 misdemeanor counts of annoying a child under the age of 18 and one misdemeanor of false imprisonment.

The investigation of Rodriguez started on September 26, 2018, when a North High School student reported to a school administrator they had received sexually explicit messages through social media from Rodriguez. KCSO was notified immediately and an investigation started.

During the investigation KCSO revealed that Rodriguez was sending sexually explicit messages to at least eight juvenile students through Snapchat and had sexual contact with several of the students.

KCSO also revealed that Rodriguez was involved in sexual misconduct dating back to 2015.

According to Kern High School District Rodriguez has been on administrative for several months.

Rodriguez’s bail has been set at $175,000 and is due in court on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

This is an on going investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call KSCO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.