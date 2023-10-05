BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — North and southbound lanes of Union Avenue are closed after a traffic collision, which has left at least one person dead, according to Bakersfield police.

Witnesses at the scene told a 17 News Photographer, a blue pick-up truck was driving at a high rate of speed when it collided with a dump truck at the intersection of E. California and Union avenues just after 10 a.m.

The impact of the crash caused the garbage truck to overturn on E. California Avenue.

A yellow tarp could be seen covering one of the vehicles at the scene, according to a 17 News Photojournalist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.