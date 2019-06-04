No sign of missing McFarland city manager Wooner, 3 weeks since his disappearance

It’s been three weeks since McFarland City Manager John Wooner was reported missing.

Wooner was last seen May 14 at Bakersfield Hillcrest Cemetery.

Bakersfield police told 17 News on Tuesday there are no new developments in the case and that they continue investigating.

Bakersfield police said his disappearance was out of character, making the situation suspicious.

Wooner is 57 years old and is described as being 6 feet tall, weighs 300 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white dress shirt and khaki pants.

Wooner was last seen driving a silver Dodge Durango with California license plate #1390353.

The City of McFarland has since appointed an interim city manager and has placed Wooner on paid administrative leave to keep operations running.

Anyone with information on Wooner’s disappearance is asked to call Bakersfield police 327-7111.