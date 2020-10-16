No Kid Hungry California announces more than $1 million in grant funding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No Kid Hungry California announced more than $1 million in grant funding Friday to help schools and nonprofit organizations continue providing meals to families in need.

“With nearly 2.2 million California kids expected to face hunger this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s critically important that we continue supporting the school nutrition programs and nonprofit organizations that are helping kids get the nutrition they need – whether they are learning in the classroom or from home,” No Kid Hungry California Director Kathy Saile said in a news release.

No Kid Hungry California, a campaign by Share Our Strength working to end hunger and poverty, said it has provided 16 grants since the beginning of the school year totaling $1,057,772.

According to No Kid Hungry California, other grants will help schools purchase equipment and maintain flexibility to serve meals safely across a variety of different service models, which is particularly important as some schools transition from distance learning to in-classroom education.

